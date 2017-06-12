Man robs Jr. Market in Ocean View at knifepoint

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police say they are looking for a man who robbed the Jr. Market in Ocean View at knifepoint over the weekend.

Police released surveillance images Monday showing the man suspected in the robbery. The incident happened around 8 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, the man was armed with a large knife and demanded money from a store clerk. He than ran from the store with cash.

The clerk was the only person in the store and was not hurt, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.