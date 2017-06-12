Man scheduled to be sentenced for accessory charge in 2015 homicide

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A judge is scheduled to sentence a co-defendant for his role in the robbery and shooting death of another man outside a Virginia Beach strip club.

Keith Mitchell pleaded guilty to accessory after homicide earlier this year.

Mitchell is one of three men police arrested in the investigation of Paul Abbey’s murder.

Prosecutors say he and two other men were involved in Abby’s ambush, robbery and shooting outside Cheetah’s Lounge off Diamond Springs Road in May of 2015.

Raiquan Turner and Timothy Watson stood trial in March — and were both found guilty for the deadly shooting.

Turner is facing three life sentences, while Watson is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Mitchell is facing decades in prison for his role in the incident.

Look for updates on this story later in the day.