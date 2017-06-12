In The Kitchen: Grilled Peach Caprese and Fried Green Tomato Caprese

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – John McLaurin wears many hats as chef and owner of Mangia Qui Italian Bistro. We are fortunate that the hat that fits the best is his creative genius as a chef! John blew us away once again today in our kitchen with three versions of the classic Caprese salad. John made Traditional Caprese along with Grilled Peach Caprese and Fried Green Tomato Caprese.

Mangia Qui Italian Bistro

550 Independence Blvd

Virginia Beach

(757) 499-6001

MangiaQuiVB.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Mangia Qui Italian Bistro.