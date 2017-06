CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A crash is causing significant traffic backups in Chesapeake Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 5800 block of Route 58 east. Police say one tractor-trailer pulled out onto 58, causing the collision.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear if anyone has or will be charged.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.