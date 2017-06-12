Audience: Hampton Roads PrideFest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Hampton Roads Pride. They were here today to tell us about PrideFest 2017, a big celebration of equality, diversity and love coming to Norfolk this weekend.
Hampton Roads Pride president Michael Berlucci talked with Kerri about everything you need to know!
2017 Hampton Roads PrideFest
Pride Block Party – Friday Night at 7
Norfolk Scope
PrideFest
Saturday – Noon to 7pm
Town Point Park
Norfolk
For more information and to download the 2017 Pride Guide, visit HamptonRoadsPride.org.