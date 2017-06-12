Audience: Hampton Roads PrideFest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Hampton Roads Pride. They were here today to tell us about PrideFest 2017, a big celebration of equality, diversity and love coming to Norfolk this weekend.

Hampton Roads Pride president Michael Berlucci talked with Kerri about everything you need to know!

2017 Hampton Roads PrideFest

Pride Block Party – Friday Night at 7

Norfolk Scope

PrideFest

Saturday – Noon to 7pm

Town Point Park

Norfolk

For more information and to download the 2017 Pride Guide, visit HamptonRoadsPride.org.