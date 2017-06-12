All the Buzz: How Drones are Keeping the Communities Safe

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — First responders in York County are taking their views to new heights by deploying drones in emergency situations.

A specialized team of deputies and firefighters make up what might be the most advanced public safety drone team in the state.

They’re using their resources to help jurisdictions across the Commonwealth in search and rescue, fire investigations and storm damage assessment.

There are two cameras that give added perspective, including a thermal imaging system that allows the team to see through the smoke at fire scenes and through trees when searching for a missing person.

There is some skepticism about how law enforcement use the drones, but officials hope seeing them in action will put any concerns to rest.

“I think sometimes there’s a stigma attached to specifically the word drone. When some folks hear drones, they think of blowing things up and spying on people in other countries,” said Master Deputy Mike Russell, with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office. “That’s obviously not what we’re about. We are about public safety, saving lives — getting information to the people who make decisions so they can make better informed decisions.”

