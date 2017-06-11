Working mulch fire at landfill in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire and Rescue are on scene for a working mulch fire at the John C. Holland Enterprises Landfill.

According to Suffolk Fire spokesperson Diana Klink, emergency communications was first alerted by a citizen there was smoke in the area of the 4800 block of Nansemond Parkway at 1:59 p.m. They also received a call from an employee at the landfill regarding a piece of equipment that caught fire that spread to spreading mulch at the site.

When fire crews arrived, they found a large piece of machinery that grinds wood debris into mulch had caught fire and spread to surrounding mulch piles. The resulting fire totals almost 1-1/2 acres and is well off the roadway.

Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, the Driver Volunteer Fire Department and the Chuckatuck Volunteer Fire Department are also on scene assisting.

No residences are threatened and there are no roadway closures associated with the incident.

There have been no injuries.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.