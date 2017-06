VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews have responded to a deck collapsing at a home in the 1800 block of Duke of York Quay, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in around 5 p.m.

Seven people were transported to the hospital with injuries. Four people have serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Three others have non-life threatening injuries.

There is no other information at this time.

