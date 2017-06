VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police found two people dead on Archives Ct. Sunday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, police were called to the 2200 block of Archives Ct. around 11:56 a.m.

Officers responded and found two people dead at a home in the cul-de-sac.

A police spokeswoman says this is an active death investigation.

