Search called off for missing Chesapeake senior

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The search for missing Juanita Coffield has been called off.

An official with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management told 10 On Your Side that this would be their last active day in the search. The official says that they cannot sustain the effort. Sunday was the ninth day of the search for the 77-year-old.

Coffield was last seen at her home in the 1800 block of Benefit Road on June 3. She was last seen leaving her home sometime between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. She was last seen wearing a white baseball tee shirt with red sleeves and a collar, blue emoji’s pants and that she was also wearing a faux pearl bracelet and a cross pendant along with a couple necklaces.

She could be endanger because she has dementia.

Emergency crews went out on foot, used aircraft and dogs during the search. Search teams went down Route 17 to the first rest stop in Carolina to see if there was a possibility that maybe she headed South.

Coffield’s family has been briefed.

Police are asking if you do see her, or know where she is at, to please call the Chesapeake Police Department at 757-382-6161 or 911.