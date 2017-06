PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth Police say someone shot a man on Detroit Street in the Port Norfolk section of the city early Sunday morning.

According to Portsmouth Police, around 12:56 a.m. officers responded to the 2500 block of Detroit Street near Maryland Ave. and found a man who had been shot.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information has been released by police.

