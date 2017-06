VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews have responded to a single vehicle accident in the 1200 block of Shore Drive, Sunday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in at 7:02 p.m.

There is no word at this time about injuries.

The Virginia Beach Police Department says that Shore Drive going west is closed from Ft. Story to First Landing State Park until about 10 p.m. for cleanup.

There is no other information at this time.

