JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are currently on scene of an accident on I-64 East at MM246 in James City County.

According to state police, the crash involved a motorcycle and tractor trailer at around 6:51 p.m. The motorcyclist has serious injuries.

All eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 247.

There are no other details.

