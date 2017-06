HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle accident in the area of Todds Lane and Winchester Drive, Sunday evening.

According to Hampton police, 69-year-old Dennis Hoefakker was traveling east on Todds Lane on a 2008 Honda Gold Wing Trike when he left the roadway and struck an utility pole.

Hoefakker was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:48 p.m.

The crash still remains under investigation.

