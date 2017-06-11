Coast guard searches for swimmer missing off Emerald Isle

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (AP) — The Coast Guard and local law enforcement are searching for a teenage boy who went missing while swimming at Emerald Isle.

A news release from Emerald Isle officials says two teens were caught in a rip current Saturday afternoon.

One of the teens, a 16-year-old boy, was found and brought ashore by a surfer. He was taken to a hospital and was in critical condition Sunday.

A 17-year-old boy remained missing Sunday. Patrol boats and helicopters are searching.

Authorities say the boys were from Wayne County and visiting the beach on a day trip. Their names weren’t released.