Candidates for governor run on different priorities

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginians are set to head to the polls Tuesday to pick a Republican and Democratic candidate in the closely watched race for governor.

The Old Dominion is one of only two states electing governors this year, and the primary could illustrate how voters feel about President Donald Trump’s early months and the kind of response they want from Democratic candidates.

The highest profile contest is on the Democratic side, where Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam is in a close race with former congressman Tom Perriello.

Three Republicans are seeking their party’s nomination. Former Republican National Committee Chairman Ed Gillespie has a major lead in fundraising and has led in public polls over state Sen. Frank Wagner and Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chairman Corey Stewart.