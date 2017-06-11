60 people displaced from their homes after car crashes into apartment building

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Around 60 people were forced from their homes this morning after a car crashed into an apartment building in Hampton and hit a gas meter.

According to Hampton Emergency dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:00 Sunday morning at the Coliseum Gardens Apartments at 137 Pine Chapel Road near the Hampton Convention Center.

Battalion Chief Anthony Chittum with the Hampton Fire Division tells WAVY.com the crashed into the building and hit a gas meter, which prompted an evacuation.

Battalion Chief Chittum says the 60 residents displaced by the crash are being sheltered at the convention center while crews can remove the car from the building and secure the gas line

