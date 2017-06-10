York County bank robbed at gunpoint

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery of the First Advantage Federal Credit Union, Saturday evening.

According to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, the suspect robbed the bank in the 200 block of Commons Way around 1:02 p.m. The suspect left the scene on foot with an unknown amount of money.

The suspect is being described as black, around 6 – 6’2′” feet tall with a slender build. He was wearing khaki pants, black high-top tennis shoes, a collared long sleeve dress shirt with blue and white stripes, a Redskins beanie hat (red in color), a black face mask and glasses.

If you recognize the suspect, or know anything about this incident, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.