FAIRFAX, Va. (WAVY) – Western Branch High School has won the Virginia 6A baseball state title after beating Cox High School 6-4.

After trailing 4-1, the Bruins scored five runs in the 6th inning to take control of the game.

It was the first-time ever that two schools from Hampton Roads met in the 6A state final.

