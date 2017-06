(WAVY) — Warhill High School won its second consecutive 3A state softball title by defeating Brookville 1-0 in an 18-inning thriller.

Jasmine Ortiz drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the 18th for the only score of the game.

In 1A, Mathews won a state title in softball after knocking off Holston 4-1. It’s the Blue Devils first state championship since the baseball team won it all in 2004.

