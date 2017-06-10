1 dead after being hit by vehicle on Jefferson Ave in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a fatal accident involving someone being hit by a vehicle, Saturday evening.

Dispatch says the emergency call came in around 9:34 p.m. The accident happened at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Oyster Point Road.

Police say that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say that the driver did stay at the scene and alcohol is not a factor in the accident.

There is no other information at this time.

