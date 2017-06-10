Norfolk State University student killed in New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, NJ, — (WAVY) — A Norfolk State University student was shot and killed near his hometown in New Jersey Friday morning.

Assistant Athletic Director Matt Michalec issued the following statement on behalf of NSU Saturday morning :

“The Norfolk State University family is mourning the loss of freshman football player Dy-Shawn Simpkins Jr. after he was killed near his hometown of East Orange, New Jersey, on Friday morning.

Details of the incident are under investigation by local law enforcement.

Simpkins, 18, was a graduate of Paramus Catholic High School in New Jersey. He spent the 2016 fall semester attending Jireh Preparatory Academy in Matthews, North Carolina, before enrolling at Norfolk State in January. Simpkins participated with the Spartan football team during its spring practice schedule.

“On behalf of the administration, coaches and student-athletes, we want to express our condolences to Dy-Shawn’s family,” said NSU Director of Athletics Marty L. Miller. “He will be dearly missed by the entire Norfolk State University family.”

According to northjersey.com, Simpkins was found with gunshots wounds inside a car just before 12:30 a.m. Friday. He died at the scene.

Another man found inside the car was also killed, according to the report.

No arrests have been made.

