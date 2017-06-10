Massive construction truck fire in Courtland

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire in the 21000 block of Main Street, Saturday morning.

The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department says that they arrived on the scene at 10:25 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a large road construction truck (used for painting lines) fully engulfed in flames with multiple propane tanks off-gassing.

Due to a class nearby, assistance was received from Ivor Volunteer Fire Department, Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department, and Carrsville Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire did extent to a nearby structure.

No injuries were reported.