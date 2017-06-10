Adam West, who played 1960s-era Batman, dies at 88

Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this Nov. 17, 2012 file photo, Adam West arrives at Variety Power of Comedy at Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. 10, 2017. On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of Adam West, whose straight-faced portrayal of Batman in a 1960s TV series lifted the tight-clad Caped Crusader into the national consciousness, says he has died at age 88.

FILE — In this Jan. 23, 1966 file photo, actor Adam West, stars as the Caped Crusader battling the forces of evil on the new “Batman” television series. “Batman: The Complete Television Series,” available in limited edition Blu-ray as well as DVD and digitally, releases this week and includes the 120 original ABC broadcast episodes with guest stars that ranged from Liberace to Vincent Price to Bruce Lee. Three hours of new content includes interviews with West and co-star Burt Ward. (AP Photo, File)

Family members said on a verified Facebook page that West died Friday night after “a short but brave battle with leukemia.”

West played the superhero straight for kids and funny for adults.

He initially chaffed at being typecast after “Batman” went off the air after three seasons.

But he was pleased in later years to have had a role in kicking off a big-budget film franchise showing the character’s appeal.

He returned to the role in an episode of the “The Simpsons.”

More recently, he did the voice of nutty Mayor Adam West in the long-running “Family Guy” series.

 