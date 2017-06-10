3 displaced following Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Russell Court, Saturday evening.

The Newport News Fire Department says the emergency call came in at 9:13 p.m. Firefighters arrived to the scene and found flames coming from the front of the house.

The fire was ruled under control at 9:41 p.m. Damage from fire was contained to one bedroom and a hallway area.

Two adults and a child made it out safely. They will be displaced due to the damage and will receive assistance from the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.