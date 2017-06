VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested two people at a protest Saturday regarding anti-Sharia Law.

According to police, the event in whole was a quiet display of people expressing their 1st amendment rights. The two groups met at Mount Trashmore.

Group speaker says they are not against Islam but radical Islam @WAVY_News — Liz Kilmer (@LizKilmerTV) June 10, 2017

Towards the end of the protest, two people were arrested for assault and disorderly conduct.

No injuries were reported.