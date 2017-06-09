Police: Shots fired in incident at Va. Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they are investigating after shots were fired during an early morning incident at a Virginia Beach home.

Offices were called to Woodbox Drive — in the Chimney Hill area of the city — around 4:20 a.m. for a burglary. Images from WAVY viewers showed police responding to a home early Friday morning.

Police spokesperson Tonya Pierce says there was no burglary.

Pierce says there was a verbal argument inside the home between people who know each other. The argument turned physical, according to Pierce, and at some point shots were fired.

No one was hit the gunfire.

There were complaints of injuries as a result of the physical altercation, but Pierce says no one went to the hospital and no one was treated on scene.

Pierce says the incident is still being investigated.