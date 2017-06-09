Virginia appeals new sentencing hearings for sniper Malvo

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s attorney general is appealing new sentencing hearings for convicted sniper Lee Boyd Malvo.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson ruled Malvo is entitled to new sentencing hearings in Fairfax and Spotsylvania counties because of a Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional. Notices of appeal were filed Friday.

Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC sniper Malvo

Malvo was 17 when he was arrested in 2002 for a series of shootings that killed 10 people and wounded three in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia, causing widespread fear throughout the region.

The ruling affects Malvo’s sentence, not his conviction.

Malvo also received a life sentence in Maryland. A hearing is scheduled for June 15 in that state to consider a similar resentencing request.