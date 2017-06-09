VBFD honoring 4-year-old for life-saving phone call

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach four-year-old whose quick thinking saved his aunt’s life will soon be honored by the firefighters who responded to his call.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on May 16, Fire Station 5 on Princess Anne Road received a phone call about a woman having a medical emergency.

The woman was Grayson Buchanan’s aunt. She was having a seizure and needed urgent medical attention.

Grayson contacted a family friend, who then called the fire department.

First responders say that had it not been for his quick actions, her condition would’ve worsened.

Today, his aunt is doing much better, and Grayson is, too.

On Monday at noon, Fire Station 5 will honor Grayson for his courageous act. Surrounded by family and friends, he will receive a certificate, his own personal tour of the station and other surprises.