Traffic shifts coming as Military Highway work continues

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Construction on Military Highway is entering a new phase of work as crews prepare to shift southbound traffic on Saturday night.

Traffic will now move to a newly widened and paved section of the road between Lewis and Lowery roads. The shift will go toward the right at the southern end of the project corridor.

Northbound traffic will also shift slightly to the right next week onto temporary pavement between Lewis and Lowery. This will make room for crews to work in the middle section of Military Highway.

After these traffic shifts, drivers will be traveling on either side of the new work zone in the middle of the road.

Southbound traffic will be stopped intermittently after 7 p.m. at Lewis Road throughout the overnight hours Saturday to prepare for the traffic shift. All work is dependent on weather and unexpected delays.

This is the first shift of traffic into the second phase of the road-widening project. The transition from the first to second phases will happen in segments throughout the work zone rather than all at once, with additional shifts happening through the rest of this year.

The Military Highway project began construction in August 2016. The $60.6 million road-widening project has an estimated completion date of May 2018. When complete, Military Highway will be an eight-lane divided road from Lowery Road to Broad Creek and a six-lane divided road from Broad Creek to Robin Hood Road. Northampton Boulevard and East Princess Anne Road will also be widened to a six-lane divided road.

VDOT says the work will reduce congestion and increase safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in a key area of Norfolk.

The intersection at Military Highway and Princess Anne Road and Northampton Boulevard will also be rebuilt in a way that reduces the number of conflict points at the main crossing, improving safety and allowing more vehicles to move through in less time.

Learn more about this project online.