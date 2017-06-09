Things to know before Primary Day on Tuesday

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — The Democratic and Republican parties are holding primary elections on Tuesday, June 13.

Both parties will be selecting their nominees for governor and lieutenant governor, as well as for the House of Delegates and local offices. You can see a full list of primary elections being held Tuesday here.

Registered Virginia voters can cast their ballot between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters who are in line by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

While Virginia voters do not register by political party, they will be asked in which party primary they wish to participate in order to be given the correct ballot. Voters are free to choose which primary to participate in, but they cannot participate in both.

You can find your polling place location and which candidates will appear on your ballot here. Voters may also call 800-552-9745 and select option #1 for additional information.

“The Department of Elections offers these resources so that Virginia voters have the information they need to ensure a positive voting experience,” said Edgardo Cortés, Commissioner of Elections.

All voters are required to show an acceptable form of photo identification, which include the following:

Any photo ID issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia such as a valid driver’s license or any photo ID issued by one of Virginia’s local governments;

Any photo ID issued by the United States government such as a valid passport;

Tribal enrollment or other tribal ID issued by one of 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia;

An employer-issued photo ID

A student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university located in Virginia

Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID are eligible for a free Virginia Voter Photo ID Card. Voters can apply for an ID card anytime throughout the year, including on Election Day. Free voter photo ID cards are available at all local voter registration offices. Find your local registrar’s contact information here.

Election officers are required to issue a provisional ballot to voters who do not have a valid photo ID. Voters who cast a provisional ballot will have until noon on Friday, June 16 to submit an acceptable photo ID to their local voter registration office or to apply for a free Virginia Voter Photo ID card.

Virginia voters can get more information about this election by visiting the Department of Elections’ website at vote.virginia.gov or by calling the Department’s toll free number at 800-552-9745.