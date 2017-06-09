Suspect of East Ocean View homicide caught in Portsmouth

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The man wanted for a fatal shooting in East Ocean View last month was caught Thursday night in Portsmouth.

Norfolk police were called to the scene of the shooting just before 9 p.m. on May 21.

Officers found 23-year-old Richard Eyerman suffering from a gunshot wound. Eyerman died at the scene.

Police say Jamal Branch, 22, was arrested without incident around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Dale Drive. Branch is facing a second-degree murder charge for the shooting.

He is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail.