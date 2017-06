State semifinals recap in high school baseball, softball and soccer

(WAVY) – Nearly 20 teams in baseball, softball and soccer played in state semifinal games on Friday. Get the scores and highlights only on WAVY.com.

6A BASEBALL SEMIFINALS:

Cox 4

Patriot 1

Western Branch 3

Oakton 1

5A BASEBALL SEMIFINALS:

Briar Woods 6

Menchville 1

4A BASEBALL SEMIFINALS:

Liberty Christian 7

Great Bridge 4

1A BASEBALL SEMIFINALS:

Auburn 5

Windsor 1

6A SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS:

Osbourn Park 3

Grassfield 2

James Madison 13

Kellam 1

5A SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS:

Atlee 7

Nansemond River 1

3A SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS:

Brookville 5

York 0

Warhill 2

Patrick County 0

1A SOFTBALL SEMIFINALS:

Mathews 1

Patrick Henry 0

5A BOYS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Briar Woods 1

Nansemond River 0 (3 OT)

3A BOYS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Blacksburg 2

Tabb 0

1A BOYS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Galax 4

Northampton 1

6A GIRLS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Kellam 1

James Madison 0

Yorktown 3

First Colonial 1

5A GIRLS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Albemarle 4

Maury 0

4A GIRLS SOCCER SEMIFINALS:

Salem 6

Jamestown 1

Jefferson Forest 2

King’s Fork 1 (PK)