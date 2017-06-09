Authorities seek woman who stole from Ulta Beauty in Gloucester

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) – The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman who shoplifted at a beauty store in the Gloucester Courthouse area.

On May 30, the sheriff’s office says the suspect was seen shoplifting from the Ulta Beauty in the 6700 block of Fox Centre Parkway.

If you have any information about the suspect, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Sheriff’s Office seek shoplifter of Ulta Beauty in Gloucester View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office Credit: Gloucester County Sheriff's Office