Salvation Army seeks new home for its Christmas Depot

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Salvation Army — known for helping the less fortunate, including the homeless — is looking for a home for it’s holiday program.

“We’re always in the business of helping those with no place to stay. At this point, the Salvation Army has no place to distribute toys to 10,000 children,” said Major James Allison.

Allison says the Christmas Depot has served more than 5,000 in Hampton Roads at its location off Virginia Beach Boulevard for nine years and in Hampton Roads for 112 years. They found out in December they needed to move after they say plans were made to build a Wegmans Supermarket at the same location.

“We started putting feelers out and we’re getting a little bit nervous right now,” he said.

Allison says the building needed should be at least about 40,000 square feet, have a minimum of 200 parking spaces and be located in an area near a major roadway with bus stops.

They’re hoping to move in before Oct. 1, when other local organizations start dropping off toys for the holidays.

Allison is hopeful something can be done to save Christmas for many families.

“I believe that with as much generosity and much love I’ve seen here in Hampton Roads that someone will surely step forward to find that perfect location for Santa Clause to live and reign to make these children smile on Christmas day,” he said.