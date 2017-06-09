Overnight home invasion leads to deadly shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk police are investigating an overnight deadly shooting and home invasion.

Detectives raced to Glen Myrtle Avenue in the Breezy Point Apartments just after midnight Friday after dispatchers say they got several calls from people who said they heard gunshots. Officers say they found a man outside on the property of the gated community. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. This is right off Hampton Boulevard near Naval Station Norfolk.

Detectives tell 10 on your side, the initial evidence points to a possible home invasion that led to the shooting. Rico Bush got information from his sources that investigators have developed a suspect and are not currently looking for anyone.

