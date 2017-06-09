Man convicted 2015 Norfolk double shooting to serve 28 years

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man convicted in the 2015 shooting death of a Norfolk man was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison.

The shooting in question happened Christmas evening in 2015.

Police responded that night to South Cape Henry Avenue, and found 28-year-old Johnason M. Smith with a gunshot wound to the stomach. A second man was found nearby on Fairbanks Avenue shot in the leg.

Smith later died at the hospital.

Brian Ethan Hall, 28, was arrested and initially charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and two firearms charges.

Hall was convicted in March of 2017 on charges of voluntary manslaughter, malicious wounding and use of a firearm.

He received 23 years for those charges and five years a charge of possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.