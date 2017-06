NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Dominion Energy says about 500 customers are without power along Colley Avenue and the 40s Streets.

Police say this is affecting several traffic lights at major intersections in the Lambert’s Point and North Colley neighborhoods. Dispatchers tell 10 on your side, it is a transformer problem, and that crews are working to fix it.

Dominion expects to have full power restored to everyone by 10:00 Friday morning.