Man seriously injured in Portsmouth shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting Friday night in Portsmouth.

Police say officers were called to Hoover and Oak streets at 9:36 p.m.

The victim was shot in the upper body. He was taken to a local hospital.

The scene of the shooting is in the same area where 30-year-old Doug Taylor was shot and killed on Thursday night. Taylor’s family said a vigil was held at that spot earlier Friday night.

Police have not released further information about this shooting. If you know anything about it, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

