HU Poll: Perriello, Gillespie lead pack in race for Virginia governor

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Tom Perriello and Ed Gillespie are leading the charge in their respective parties to be the next governor of Virginia, according new polling data from the Hampton University Center for Public Policy.

Hampton University released the poll data on Thursday, just days before the primary election.

According to Hampton’s data, Perriello holds a six-point advantage over Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam — 22 percent to 16 percent — on the Democratic side.

Gillespie has a “sizeable” lead of more than 15 points over nearest Republican challengers, Frank Wagner and Corey Stewart.

However, Hampton’s poll shows many voters are still undecided headed into next Tuesday’s primary.

More than 700 likely voters in next Tuesday’s primary were surveyed between June 1 and 6 for the poll.

Gillespie held a slight edge over Perriello and Northam — 28 percent to 26 and 21 percentm, respectively — when voters were asked who they would vote for if the election were held today (and all five candidates were on the ballot).

The Economy and jobs creation topped the list of issues voters were most concerned about in Hampton’s poll — followed by healthcare, education and improving transportation infrastructure.

Nearly half of the voters polled indicate in Hampton’s survey that they disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president.