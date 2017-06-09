Getting to Harborfest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re traveling to Harborfest this weekend, there are many different ways to get there.

By car, Harborfest is exit 9 off I-264. Keep in mind that some parts of Waterside Drive will be blocked off to traffic. Garages close to Town Point Park are located at Waterside Drive and Atlantic Ave., W Main and Boush Street, and W Main and Atlantic Ave. This weekend all city garages are $5 cash on entry; no credit cards are accepted. MacArthur Center Garage will operate on its regular schedule except for Saturday, June 10, when cash will be required on entry. Parking there is $2 until 5:00 p.m. and $5 after 5:00 p.m.

Harborfest is located at mile marker zero on the Intracoastal Waterway if you’re traveling by boat.

By ferry, you can get picked up from the Waterside dock in Norfolk, and the High Street and North landings in Portsmouth. Tickets are $1.75, exact change, for a one-way trip and day passes are available.

“You can ride all day and ride on the ferry, bus or light rail for just $4.00 round trip. Those with disabilities or 65 plus can ride all day for $2 and one really important thing to note is all children 17 and under ride for free with a fare paying adult,” said Alisa Krider with Hampton Roads Transit.

If you’re taking the Tide, it will run Friday and Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Your best bet is to get off at the MacArthur Square station.

It’s the first Harborfest since the Waterside District opened this year. President Glenn Sutch said they have opened up more areas for people to eat in preparation for Harborfest. Entertainment runs from 12:30 to 11:00 p.m.

“We doubled up on food. We doubled up on just about everything we could. Of course we’re going to be crowded, but we enjoy the crowds. We’ve got plenty of room for everybody. Come on down and enjoy it,” he said.