Driver seriously injured in two-vehicle accident in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A driver was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday night in Suffolk.

At 9:22 p.m., first responders were called to the 5000 block of Bennetts Pasture Road at the intersection of Pintail Drive in the Schooner Cove neighborhood.

The crash involved a Volkswagen Jetta and a Ford Expedition.

Police say the Jetta was heading toward Bridge Road and Bennetts Pasture when the driver crossed over the line, over corrected and then hit the passenger side of the SUV.

Fire crews has to cut the male driver of the Jetta out of the vehicle. He was the only one inside the Jetta. The driver was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The man who drove the SUV and the juvenile passenger were not injured.

Traffic is currently being rerouted in the area as the 5000 block of Bennetts Pasture Road remains closed in both directions.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.