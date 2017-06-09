Coast Guard Cutter Dependable holds change of command

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Commander Rula F. Deisher assumed command of Coast Guard Cutter Dependable during a change of command ceremony Friday in Virginia Beach.

Deisher relieves Capt. Bob Little, who is taking over as Chief of Operational Forces for Coast Guard Pacific Area in Alameda, California.

Deisher served as Living Marine Resources Officer for the Coast Guard’s 14th District in Honolulu, Hawaii. She is a permanent cutterman and her personal awards include four Coast Guard Commendation Medals and the Coast Guard Commandant’s Letter of Commendation Ribbon — all with the Operational Distinguishing Device.

Deisher, a native of Terry, Montana, graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering. She also has a master’s degree in marine affairs from the University of Washington School of Marine and Environmental Affairs in Seattle, Washington.