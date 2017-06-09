Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City holds change of command ceremony

Capt. Joseph Deer, commanding officer of Air Station Elizabeth CIty, shakes hands with Capt. Richard Craig during Air Station Elizabeth City change of command ceremony at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina, June 09, 2017. Craig retired after serving nearly 27 years in the Coast Guard and turned over command of Air Station Elizabeth City during the ceremony.U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Aux. David Lau U.S. Coast Guard Photo by Aux. David Lau.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Capt. Joseph E. Deer relieved Capt. Richard S. Craig of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City during a change of command and retirement ceremony Friday.

Craig retired from active duty after 27 years of service. He served as the commanding officer from June 2014 to June 2017. His personal awards include three Meritorious Service Medals, the Coast Guard Commendation Medal, three Coast Guard Achievement Medals and other military awards.

Capt. Deer most recently served as chief of the incident management branch for the Coast Guard 17th District in Juneau, Alaska, where he was responsible for search and rescue, law enforcement, fisheries and marine environmental protection.

Rear Adm. Meredith Austin, commander of the Fifth Coast Guard District, presided over the ceremony.

