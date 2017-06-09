CA receives results of Jamycheal Mitchell investigation from state police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police turned the results of their investigation into new allegations surrounding the death of Jamycheal Mitchell at Hampton Roads Regional Jail over to the Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Friday.

Mitchell, 24, died of starvation at the jail on Aug. 19, 2015.

On March 21, Portsmouth Commonwealth’s Attorney Stephanie Morales requested that state police investigate additional allegations surrounding Mitchell’s death. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office did not state what the allegations were made or who made them.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office said in a news release Friday that state police had turned in the results of their investigation into the additional allegations.

The release says Morales has requested more records from the former medical services provider for the jail at the time of Mitchell’s incarceration and death. As of Tuesday, the provider indicated that they would fully cooperate and make the records available. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office will use its own internal investigator to examine the records.

The investigator will also interview 22 of the medical provider’s employees.

The medical services provider can’t say how long it will take to produce the records and employees, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Virginia State Police had opened a criminal investigation into Mitchell’s death last summer. Morales requested further investigation after receiving a preliminary report from state police. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office received a final report from state police in December, though a state police spokesperson said their investigation wasn’t considered closed when the December report was handed in.

Morales motioned for a special grand jury for the case in late May, but a Portsmouth judge denied that request, saying Portsmouth citizens would “not have any additional expertise” that would add to the investigation surrounding Mitchell’s death.

