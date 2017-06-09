Alewerks opening tasting room at the Williamsburg outlets

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Alewerks Brewing Company is opening a new tasting room at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

The new venture will be an open-concept 3,000 square foot retail store and micro-brewing facility. The tasting room will give shoppers a place to sample the many beers that Alewerks has to offer.

Aleworks has 10 beers on tap as well as a three barrel system for on-site brewing.

Alewerks Managing Director and longtime Brewmaster Geoff Logan stated, “The new brewing system is a long-awaited playground for us as brewers. It’s an opportunity to be creative, making smaller batches than previously possible.”

The new tasting room will also offer non-alcoholic beverages and pre-packaged snacks, too. It is slated to open later this summer.

Alewerks opened in York County in 2006 and is not far from the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.