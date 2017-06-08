Two men shot on Rip Rap Rd. in Hampton overnight

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating after two men were shot on Rip Rap Rd. overnight.

According to Hampton emergency dispatchers, someone shot a man in the 100 block of Rip Rap Rd. just before midnight. Medics took the man to Riverside hospital to be treated. He is expected to recover.

A little over an hour later, a man showed up at the Sentara Careplex with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Dispatchers say the victim was shot on Rip Rd. as well.

Police have not said if the two are connected.

