Suspects of I-264 road rage incident appear in court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two people facing charges in a road rage incident on Interstate 264 are due in court for a preliminary hearing.

Police arrested 30-year-old Jennifer Marie Costa and 42-year-old David Arthur Costa in April after a driver was stabbed and hit by a car on I-264, near the off ramp to First Colonial Road.

Jennifer Costa told 10 On Your Side her husband tailed the car, then signaled the driver to pull over to get an explanation.

“My husband just wanted to know why he did what he did,” she said from jail in April. “That’s where it escalated.”

Police say they got in argument. David Costa was accused in the stabbing, and police say Jennifer hit the victim with her vehicle.

