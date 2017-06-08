Schedule to shift by 10 minutes next year for some Va. Beach schools

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The instructional day for middle schools in Virginia Beach will shift by 10 minutes beginning in the 2017-2018 school year.

Under the new schedule, middle schools across the division will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end the day at 4 p.m. Currently, middle schools begin at 9:20 a.m. and end the day at 3:50 p.m.

Start times at Old Donation School (grades 2-8) and the Bayside Sixth-Grade Campus will also change. Their new hours will be 8:35 a.m. to 3:39 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 3:35 p.m., respectively.

School officials said in a news release issued Thursday that the change will help alleviate transportation challenges and delays by building in more time between elementary school and middle school arrival and dismissal times.

Find more information about school hours online.