Portsmouth police investigating deadly overnight shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Police are trying to figure out the circumstances behind an overnight shooting in Portsmouth that left a man dead.

It happened around 12:45 Thursday morning on Chippewa Trail, which is just off Portsmouth Boulevard near Victory Boulevard. Investigators told 10 on your side’s Rico Bush, someone shot a man in the head, and that he had no chance of surviving. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sources tell 10 on your side, a neighbor heard yelling outside a house moments before hearing at least 1 gunshot in the neighborhood. Minutes after police arrived, they found the victim lying on the ground in front of several homes.

Detectives have not said anything about a suspect. They have not identified the victim.

Call the Crime Line if you know anything about this deadly shooting.